11 Aggie football players will be at signing event Saturday
Eleven Texas A&M football players will be at The Warehouse at C.C. Creations from 1-3 p.m. Saturday for an NIL signing event.

The event is free but on a first-come, first-served basis with signings ending at 3 p.m. Each player will have merchandise available to purchase for autographs along with other memorabilia. Customers are limited to two signed items per player. The complete NIL merchandise collection is available to purchase in-store and online at www.thewarehouseatcc.com.

The players appearing will be Zach Calzada, Micheal Clemons, Antonio Johnson, Jaylon Jones, Haynes King, Chase Lane, Leon O’Neal Jr., Demani Richardson, Ainias Smith, Isaiah Spiller and Jalen Wydermyer.

