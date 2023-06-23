Texas A&M will send five student-athletes to the Southeastern Conference student-athlete leadership council meeting this weekend in Birmingham, Alabama. The Aggie contingent includes Henry Coleman III (men’s basketball), Lauren Hogan (volleyball), Jada Malone (women’s basketball), LT Overton (football) and Rylee Shufelt (equestrian).

The two-day meeting will include presentations from Blair Bloomston of Game On Nation and Will Baggett of Emergent Executives. They will discuss mental health and personal and professional development. The agenda also includes conversations with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and SEC chief medical advisor Katie O’Neal.