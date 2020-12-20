Fifth-ranked Texas A&M to face No. 13 North Carolina in Orange Bowl

After a College Football Playoff exclusion, No. 5 Texas A&M will face No. 13 North Carolina in the Orange Bowl in Miami on Jan. 2. The game will be at 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN.

“We are very excited to play in the Orange Bowl in Miami," Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said in a statement. "Our team has earned the right to play in a New Year’s Six bowl game and we will be facing a very good North Carolina team. I have been to the Orange Bowl a couple of times and they do an excellent job.”

The Aggies (8-1) will face head coach Mack Brown and his Tar Heels (8-3), who lost to No. 4 Notre Dame earlier this season. College Football Playoff chair Gary Barta told ESPN Sunday that extra Top 25 win was one of the reasons the Fighting Irish edged out the Aggies for the final playoff spot.