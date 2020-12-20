 Skip to main content
Fifth-ranked Texas A&M to face No. 13 North Carolina in Orange Bowl
Fifth-ranked Texas A&M to face No. 13 North Carolina in Orange Bowl

Texas A M Tennessee Football

Texas A&M defensive back Brian George (16), and defensive linemen Bobby Brown III and DeMarvin Leal (8) celebrate against Tennessee during an NCAA college football game in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Brianna Paciorka/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)

 Brianna Paciorka

After a College Football Playoff exclusion, No. 5 Texas A&M will face No. 13 North Carolina in the Orange Bowl in Miami on Jan. 2. The game will be at 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN.

“We are very excited to play in the Orange Bowl in Miami," Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said in a statement. "Our team has earned the right to play in a New Year’s Six bowl game and we will be facing a very good North Carolina team. I have been to the Orange Bowl a couple of times and they do an excellent job.”

The Aggies (8-1) will face head coach Mack Brown and his Tar Heels (8-3), who lost to No. 4 Notre Dame earlier this season. College Football Playoff chair Gary Barta told ESPN Sunday that extra Top 25 win was one of the reasons the Fighting Irish edged out the Aggies for the final playoff spot.

"If you would have said back in August we would play nine games, finish 8-1, undefeated at home and ranked in top 5 we would have signed up for this," A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said. "In the modern era, we have never been in this position and it is only going to get better from here.”

Brown was the head coach of the University of Texas from 1998 until 2013. During that time period, he held a 10-4 record against the Aggies. 

The only time the Aggies played in the Orange Bowl was Jan 1, 1944, when A&M lost to LSU 19-14. The Aggies have never faced the Tar Heels on the football field. 

Sunday's bowl acceptance, the Aggies' 42nd all-time, extends A&M's consecutive bowl streak to 12.

 

