Top-seeded Texas A&M equestrian team falls to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — Second-seeded Auburn defeated top-seeded A&M 11-8 to win the Southeastern Conference equestrian championship Saturday afternoon at the Auburn University Horse Center.

Auburn (10-3, 5-2) won jumping seat 8-2 and A&M (12-4, 6-2) won Western disciplines 6-3.

Graduate MacKenzie Chapman (horsemanship) and junior Emmy-Lu Marsh (reining) highlighted the meet with most outstanding performer honors in their respective disciplines.

In Flat, A&M’s Nicole Leonard tallied the team’s lone point with a 210.5-186.5 victory over Helen Ulrich on Dento. In horsemanship, Hayley Riddle, Ella Petak and Chapman earned points as A&M trailed 5-4 at the half.

In fences, Devon Thomas earned A&M’s only point. A&M’s last points came from Taylor Masson, Keesa Luers and Marsh.

A&M’s next action will be at the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Championships in Ocala, Florida, on April 13-16.

