 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three former Texas A&M equestrian riders earn NCEA alumni awards
0 Comments

Three former Texas A&M equestrian riders earn NCEA alumni awards

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Former Texas A&M equestrian riders Tara Matsler , Katie Forest-Schroeder and Emily Eastman Smith earned National Collegiate Equestrian Association distinguished alumni awards, A&M announced Thursday. Matsler received the award in media and communications, while Forest-Schroeder was recognized in business and Eastman Smith won the equine industry business award. Matsler competed for the Aggies from 2007-11, Forest-Schroeder from 2002-05 and Easton-Smith from 2002-06.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

David 'Big Papi' Ortiz elected into Major League Baseball Hall of Fame

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert