Three former Texas A&M equestrian riders earn NCEA alumni awards

Former Texas A&M equestrian riders Tara Matsler , Katie Forest-Schroeder and Emily Eastman Smith earned National Collegiate Equestrian Association distinguished alumni awards, A&M announced Thursday. Matsler received the award in media and communications, while Forest-Schroeder was recognized in business and Eastman Smith won the equine industry business award. Matsler competed for the Aggies from 2007-11, Forest-Schroeder from 2002-05 and Easton-Smith from 2002-06.