Texas A&M’s Lisa Bricker, Haley Redifer and Hayley Riddle earned Southeastern Conference rider of the month awards for January, the league announced Thursday. Bricker earned the award in reining, Redifer in fences and Riddle in horsemanship. Second-ranked A&M (7-1, 3-0) will compete at No. 5 Georgia (4-2, 1-2) at 9 a.m. Saturday at the UGA Equestrian Complex in Bishop, Georgia.