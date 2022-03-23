Texas A&M’s Keesa Luers earns NCEA reining rider of month award

Texas A&M’s Keesa Luers was named the reining rider of the month for March by the National Collegiate Equestrian Association on Wednesday. Luers went 2-0 in March and earned one most outstanding performer honor.

Top-seeded A&M will face fourth-seeded South Carolina in the first round of the SEC Championship at 10 a.m. Friday at the Auburn University Equestrian Center in Auburn, Alabama. Second-seeded Auburn and third-seeded Georgia will compete at 3 p.m. Friday with the championship match set for 2 p.m. Saturday.