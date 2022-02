Texas A&M senior Haley Redifer was named the National Collegiate Equestrian Association’s fences rider of the month Wednesday. Redifer scored a career-high in her 92-90 victory over Baylor’s Caroline Fuller during the Aggies’ 10-8 victory over the Bears on Saturday. A&M will return to action at Georgia at 9 a.m. Feb. 12 at the UGA Equestrian Complex in Bishop, Georgia.