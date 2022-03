Texas A&M’s Emmy-Lu Marsh was named the Southeastern Conference’s reining rider of the month for February, the league announced Wednesday. Marsh went 3-0 last month and earned one most outstanding performer award.

The top-ranked Aggies will host Bridgewater at 9 a.m. Friday in a jumping seat meet and will host No. 2 Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.