Texas A&M’s Ariana Gray was named the Southeastern Conference reining rider of the month, and Haley Redifer earned the honor in fences, the SEC announced Thursday.

Gray is 3-0 this season with an average score of 71.5 points, while Redifer is 2-1 with one most outstanding performer award.

No. 3 A&M will host No. 10 South Carolina at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hilderbrand Equine Complex. Admission is free.