The fifth-seeded Texas A&M equestrian team lost to fourth-seeded TCU 13-7 in the National Collegiate Equestrian Association quarterfinals on Thursday at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida.

A&M’s Alexa Leong, Haley Redifer and Devon Thomas won in fences, and Keesa Luers and Lisa Bricker won in reining. Rylee Shufelt and Devan Thomas also won in flat for A&M (9-7), but TCU (13-3) swept horsemanship to seal the team victory.

The Horned Frogs advanced to face top-seeded SMU in the national semifinals Friday.