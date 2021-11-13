Texas A&M equestrian team wins jumping seat match over Lynchburg

MARTIN, Tenn. — The fourth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team beat Lynchburg 8-2 in a jumping seat meet Saturday at the McWherter Agricultural Pavilion.

The meet began Friday with A&M’s Caroline Dance, Nicole Leonard and Maggie Nealon winning in flat. Dance was named the discipline’s most outstanding performer. Then on Saturday, Kaitlyn Lovingfoss, Brooke Brombach, Grace Boston, Haley Redifer and Devon Thomas won for the Aggies (5-1, 2-0 SEC) in fences. Lovingfoss earned the MOP award.