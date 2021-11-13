 Skip to main content
Texas A&M equestrian team wins jumping seat match over Lynchburg
MARTIN, Tenn. — The fourth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team beat Lynchburg 8-2 in a jumping seat meet Saturday at the McWherter Agricultural Pavilion.

The meet began Friday with A&M’s Caroline Dance, Nicole Leonard and Maggie Nealon winning in flat. Dance was named the discipline’s most outstanding performer. Then on Saturday, Kaitlyn Lovingfoss, Brooke Brombach, Grace Boston, Haley Redifer and Devon Thomas won for the Aggies (5-1, 2-0 SEC) in fences. Lovingfoss earned the MOP award.

A&M will host No. 2 Auburn at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Lynchburg fell to 3-5 overall.

