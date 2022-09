The Texas A&M equestrian team will host its annual Maroon & White Scrimmage at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission is free.

The Aggies went 14-5 last season and finished national runner-up to Oklahoma State. A&M returns 25 riders from last year’s squad, including 10 of 16 starters. All Americans Hanna Olaussen (horsemanship) and Emmy-Lu Marsh (reining) lead the group of veterans.