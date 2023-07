The Texas A&M equestrian team has promoted Kalee McCann Cypher to assistant coach and added assistant coach Rachael Hake to the staff, the school announced Wednesday. Cypher will coach on the Western side with Hake assisting the jumping seat team.

Cypher spent last season as the program’s director of operations. She competed for the Aggies from 2015-19.

Hake also competed for A&M and spent the 2018-19 season as a student assistant while finishing her degree that year.