The Texas A&M equestrian team is No. 2 in the National Collegiate Equestrian Association’s preseason poll.

Defending national champion Oklahoma State is No. 1 followed by A&M, TCU, SMU, Georgia, Auburn, Baylor, Fresno State, Tennessee-Martin and South Carolina. Oklahoma State beat A&M 11-9 in last season’s national championship match.

The Aggies will open the season against TCU at 1 p.m. Friday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission is free.