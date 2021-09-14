 Skip to main content
Texas A&M equestrian team opens season ranked fifth nationally
The Texas A&M equestrian team is ranked fifth in the National Collegiate Equestrian Association’s preseason poll announced Tuesday.

Auburn tops the rankings followed by Georgia, SMU, Oklahoma State and A&M. TCU is sixth followed by Fresno State, Baylor, South Carolina and Tennessee-Martin.

Led by returning first-team All-Americans Caroline Dance (flat) and Hayley Riddle (horsemanship), A&M will open the season with its annual Maroon & White scrimmage at 3 p.m. Friday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission is free. A&M will ride against South Dakota State on Sept. 25 in Brookings, South Dakota, to open the regular season.

