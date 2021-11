The Texas A&M equestrian moved up one spot to No. 4 in the National Collegiate Equestrian Association rankings released Wednesday. A&M (3-1) beat No. 5 Georgia 13-6 last Friday in its last match. The Aggies will face Tennessee-Martin at 10 a.m. Friday and Lynchburg at 10 a.m. Saturday at the McWherter Agricultural Pavilion in Martin, Tennessee.