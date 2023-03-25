BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The second-seeded Texas A&M equestrian team lost to top-seeded Aubrun 13-6 in the Southeastern Conference Championship final on Saturday at One Wood Farm.

A&M’s Emmy-Lu Marsh, Lauren Hanson and Keesa Luers won in reining, while Cori Cansdale and Hanna Olaussen won in horsemanship, and Devan Thomas won in flat. Luers earned a most outstanding performer award.

Also Saturday, A&M sophomore Ellie Gerbrandt was named the SEC equestrian scholar-athlete of the year. She has a 4.0 grade-point average as an allied health major. Gerbrandt is the first Aggie to receive the award since A&M joined the SEC in 2012.