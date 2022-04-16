Texas A&M equestrian team falls to Oklahoma State in national championship match

OCALA, Fla. — The third-seeded Texas A&M equestrian team pushed top-seeded Oklahoma State to the final ride, but the Cowgirls prevailed 11-9 in the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Championship title match Saturday at the World Equestrian Center.

Leading 10-9, Oklahoma State’s Sydnie Ziegler edged Kaitlyn Lovingfoss 250.5-249 in fences to give the Cowgirls (15-2) their first overall NCEA national championship.

A&M (14-5) fought to reach that point.

“It’s a long week and long three days of competition, and we couldn’t be more proud of the way the girls performed,” A&M head coach Tana McKay said. “They’ve been mentally tough for three solid days. We knew Oklahoma State was going to be tough, and ending it in a tight competition, they need to still hold their heads high, because they rode well and left it all out in the arena.”

The Aggies opened the meet by winning reining 3-2. Emmy Lu Marsh, Marissa Harrell and Lisa Bricker each won their rides to give A&M its early lead.

Oklahoma State rallied to tie the match in flat. Lovingfoss and Devon Thomas won their rides for A&M, but the teams went into the break tied 5-5.

The Cowgirls then took a slim 8-7 lead in horsemanship. A&M’s Hayley Riddle and Cori Cansdale won their rides to keep the Aggies within striking distance.

Then in fences, the final event of the day, A&M’s Morgan Rosia edged Abigail Brayman 236-234 to tie the team score at 8. Oklahoma State’s Emma Pacyna and Riley Hogan won to put the Cowgirls ahead 10-8, but Thomas kept A&M in the running for the national championship with her 263-251 victory over Hope King before Ziegler closed out the title for the Cowgirls.

“I was really happy with all of the fences performances,” A&M jumping seat coach Abby O’Mara said. “We knew going into fences that we were going to have to win 3-2. All week, fences has been strong winning 4-1 each previous day. We were confident, and the girls put in extremely strong rides today but came up short in just a couple.”

A&M placed second in the overall team competition for the fifth time. Marsh, Harrell and Riddle earned All-NCEA reining championship team honors, while Cansdale and MacKenzie Chapman earned the same honors in horsemanship, Thomas and Rosia in fences and Nicole Leonard and Lovingfoss in flat. Lovingfoss also won the Elite Equestrian Award given to the rider with the highest GPA of the last four remaining teams. She has a perfect 4.0 GPA as a political science major.

Oklahoma State had won six western national titles and one individual title but never the NCEA team championship. The Cowgirls also broke their school-record for victories in a season with Saturday’s win.

“Honestly, I could not be more proud of this group of girls,” Oklahoma State head coach Larry Sanchez said. “They left everything on the line, trusted the process and did more than we ever expected them to do. They deserve every bit of this.”