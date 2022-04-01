Texas A&M equestrian team earns 43 NCEA academic honors

A&M’s Cori Cansdale, MacKenzie Chapman, Caroline Dance, Marissa Harrell, Kaitlyn Lovingfoss, Emmy-Lu Marsh, Taylor Masson, Rhian Murphy, Hanna Olaussen and Devon Thomas made the first team, while Brooke Brombach and Haley Redifer made the second team, and Lisa Bricker and Nicole Leonard earned honorable mention. Claire Beesaw, Evelyn Beesaw, Brombach, Cansdale, Chapman, Dance, Riley Dosa, Alle Durkin, Ellie Gerbrandt, Ariana Gray, Haley Green, Mattie Gustin, Lauren Hanson, Harrell, Bella Kay, Lovingfoss, Keesa Luers, Marsh, Masson, Murphy, Alexis Ortiz, Grace Platt, Redifer, Lauren Reid, Alexis Robinson, Morgan Rosia, Reanna Santos, Thomas and Madison Wanicka also made the NCEA’s academic honor roll.