The Texas A&M equestrian team will host six home meets and the Southeastern Conference Championship during the 2023-24 season, the school announced Tuesday while revealing the Aggies’ full schedule.

The Aggies will start with their Maroon & White Scrimmage on Sept. 17 then open the regular season at home against Baylor on Sept. 29 and Georgia on Oct. 6 at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. A&M also will host Auburn (Nov. 10), Dartmouth (Jan. 27), South Carolina (Feb. 10) and SMU (Feb. 24) and will compete on the road at Oklahoma State (Oct. 21), SMU (Oct. 26), South Carolina (Nov. 3), Georgia (Feb. 17) and Auburn (March 9).