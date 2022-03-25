 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M equestrian team advances to SEC Championship finale

AUBURN, Ala. — Top-seeded Texas A&M beat fourth-seeded South Carolina 12-7 on Friday in the Southeastern Conference Championship semifinals at the Auburn University Horse Center.

A&M’s Caroline Dance, Nicole Leonard, Devon Thomas and Kaitlyn Lovingfoss won in flat, and Cori Cansdale, Hayley Riddle, Ella Petak and MacKenzie Chapman won in horsemanship for an 8-2 lead. Thomas, Brooke Brombach and Haley Redifer also won in fences, and Lisa Bricker won in reining to finish the victory. Dance, Petak and Bricker each earned most outstanding performer honors.

A&M (12-3) will face No. 2 seed Auburn at 2 p.m. Saturday in the championship match. Auburn advanced with a 12-7 victory over third-seeded Georgia.

South Carolina dropped to 2-10 overall.

