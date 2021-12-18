Texas A&M equestrian team adds 12 signees

Twelve student-athletes signed their national letter of intent to ride for the Texas A&M equestrian team, head coach Tana McKay announced on Saturday.
“We signed some talented riders in both Western and Jumping Seat disciplines,” McKay said. “We also bring in a diverse group of girls from all over the United States, as well as one internationally.”
Signees in the Western discipline include, Kaitlyn Bloom (Bonanza, Ore.), Meagan Braun (Franktown, Co.), Gracie Casebolt (Wapakoneta, Ohio), Josie Eckert (Huntington, Ind.), Laina Hanaghan (Sulphur Springs), Kyla Jackson (Vacaville, Calif.) and Clara Nemeth (Mason, Ohio). Signees in the Jumping Seat discipline include, Kendal Austin (Virginia Beach, Va.), Alexa Leong (Sacramento, Calif.), Kacey Murphy (Brussels, Belgium), Reagan Royalty (Lexington, Ky.) and Katie Triantos (Mclean, Va.).