Texas A&M assistant equestrian coach Suzy Jeane has won the American Quarter Horse Association 2021 Most Valuable Professional Award, the organization announced Tuesday. Jeane is in her fourth season as an assistant coach at A&M. She has been an active member of the Association of Professional Horsemen since it began in 1994 and an AQHA judge for more than 20 years. She was the 2004 AQHA Professional Horsewoman of the Year and became the first female president of the National Snaffle Bit Association in 2000.
Texas A&M assistant equestrian coach Suzy Jeane earns national AQHA award
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
