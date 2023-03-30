Texas A&M’s Cori Cansdale, Alexis Robinson, Lisa Bricker, Ariana Gray, Keesa Luers and Lauren Hanson earned National Collegiate Equestrian Association Ariat All-America honors Thursday. Bricker, Gray and Luers earned first-team honors in reining, while Hanson earned honorable mention. Cansdale earned second-team honors in horsemanship, and Robinson earned honorable mention.
Fifth-seeded A&M will open the NCEA Championships against fourth-seeded TCU on April 13 at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida.