Seven Aggies earn SEC postseason honors in equestrian

Texas A&M’s Hanna Olaussen led a group of seven Aggies to earn Southeastern Conference postseason equestrian honors announced Tuesday, earning the freshman horsemanship co-rider of the year award along with All-SEC and All-Freshman horsemanship honors.

A&M’s Caroline Dance made the All-SEC flat team and community service team. MacKenzie Chapman and Hayley Riddle earned All-SEC in horsemanship, while Emmy-Lu Marsh and Lisa Bricker earned it in reining, and Brooke Brombach earned All-Freshman in Fences.

A&M (12-4, 5-1 SEC) will face Baylor (7-7, 2-4 Big 12) in the NCEA Championship quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida.

