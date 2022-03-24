 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pair of Aggies earn SEC rider of month awards

Texas A&M’s Grace Boston was named the Southeastern Conference fences co-rider of the month, while Keesa Luers was named the league’s reining rider of the month for March on Thursday. Boston went 3-0 in March with one most outstanding performer honor, while Luers went 2-0 with one MOP honor.

Top-seeded A&M (11-3, 5-1) will face fourth-seeded South Carolina (2-9, 1-5) in the first round of the SEC Championship at 10 a.m. Friday at the Auburn University Equestrian Center in Auburn, Alabama. Second-seeded Auburn (8-3, 4-2) and third-seeded Georgia (8-4, 2-4) will compete at 3 p.m. Friday with the championship match set for 2 p.m. Saturday.

