 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team tops Fresno State in fall finale

  • 0

The fifth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team beat Fresno State 14-6 on Thursday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

A&M’s Maggie Nealon, Rylee Shufelt, Devan Thomas and Brooke Brombach won in flat, while Lisa Bricker, Lauren Hanson and Emmy Lu Marsh won in reining. Brombach, Haley Redifer, Rylee Shufelt and Devon Thomas won in fences, and Alexis Robinson, Ella Petak and Hanna Olaussen won in horsmanship. Nealon, Hanson, Brombach and Robinson earned most outstanding performer honors.

A&M (4-3) is off until Jan. 27 when the Aggies will host South Dakota State.

Fresno State fell to 0-5 this season.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights: Texas A&M at Duke

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert