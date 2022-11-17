No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team tops Fresno State in fall finale

The fifth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team beat Fresno State 14-6 on Thursday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

A&M’s Maggie Nealon, Rylee Shufelt, Devan Thomas and Brooke Brombach won in flat, while Lisa Bricker, Lauren Hanson and Emmy Lu Marsh won in reining. Brombach, Haley Redifer, Rylee Shufelt and Devon Thomas won in fences, and Alexis Robinson, Ella Petak and Hanna Olaussen won in horsmanship. Nealon, Hanson, Brombach and Robinson earned most outstanding performer honors.

A&M (4-3) is off until Jan. 27 when the Aggies will host South Dakota State.

Fresno State fell to 0-5 this season.