No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team to open season at South Dakota State on Saturday

The fifth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will open the season against South Dakota State at 8 a.m. Saturday at the DeHaan Equestrian Center in Brookings, South Dakota.

A&M returns 21 riders from last season’s team that reached the quarterfinals at the National Collegiate Equestrian Association National Championships. The group includes NCEA first-team All-Americans Carolina Dance (flat) and Hayley Riddle (horsemanship. Dance went 7-2 last season, while Riddle went 9-1.