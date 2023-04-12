The fifth-seeded Texas A&M equestrian team will face fourth-seeded TCU at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the National Collegiate Equestrian Association National Championship quarterfinals at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida.

A&M (9-6, 4-2 SEC) has won nine NCEA national championships and 12 overall national titles. The Aggies finished second last year, falling to Oklahoma State 11-9 in the final match for their fifth runner-up finish.

A&M and TCU (12-3, 4-2 Big 12) met twice this season with the Horned Frogs winning both matches — 10-10 (1,630.5-1,622.75) on Sept. 23, 2022, in College Station and 15-4 on Feb. 18 in Burleson.

The A&M-TCU winner will face either top-seeded SMU or eighth-seeded Baylor in the semifinals on Friday.