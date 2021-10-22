No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team rallies to beat No. 9 South Carolina

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The fifth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team won seven of the final 10 points to earn a 10-8 comeback victory over No. 9 South Carolina in Southeastern Conference action Friday at One Wood Farm.

A&M (2-1) trailed 6-3 before rallying in flat and horsemanship. A&M’s Kaitlyn Lovingfoss, Rhian Murphy, Nicole Leonard and Caroline Dance each earned wins in flat, while Hayley Riddle, Ella Petak and MacKenzie Chapman won in horsemanship. Devon Thomas also won her match in fences for the Aggies, while Marissa Harrell and Lisa Bricker won in reining.