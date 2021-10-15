 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team loses to No. 8 Baylor
0 comments

No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team loses to No. 8 Baylor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WACO — The fifth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team fell to No. 8 Baylor 12-7 on Friday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

A&M’s Haley Redifer and Devon Thomas won in fences, while Nicole Leonard and Caroline Dance won in flat. MacKenzie Chapman and Hannah Olaussen won in flat, and Malena Lopez won in reining for the Aggies (1-1).

A&M will compete against No. 9 South Carolina (0-3) on Oct. 22 in Blythewood, South Carolina. Baylor improved to 2-1.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert