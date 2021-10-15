No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team loses to No. 8 Baylor

WACO — The fifth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team fell to No. 8 Baylor 12-7 on Friday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

A&M’s Haley Redifer and Devon Thomas won in fences, while Nicole Leonard and Caroline Dance won in flat. MacKenzie Chapman and Hannah Olaussen won in flat, and Malena Lopez won in reining for the Aggies (1-1).

A&M will compete against No. 9 South Carolina (0-3) on Oct. 22 in Blythewood, South Carolina. Baylor improved to 2-1.