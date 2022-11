AUBURN, Ala. — The fifth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team fell to No. 4 Auburn 10-6 on Friday at the Auburn University Equestrian Center.

A&M’s Lisa Bricker, Lauren Hanson and Ariana Gray won in reining, while Alexa Leong and Haley Redifer won in fences, and Cori Cansdale won in horsemanship. Bricker was named a most outstanding performer.

The Aggies (3-3, 1-2) will host Fresno State at 1 p.m. Thursday to wrap up their fall schedule.