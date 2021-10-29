 Skip to main content
No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team defeats No. 2 Georgia in home SEC match
No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team defeats No. 2 Georgia in home SEC match

The fifth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team beat No. 2 Georgia 13-6 on Friday in Southeastern Conference play at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

A&M’s Haley Redifer (fences), MacKenzie Chapman (horsemanship) and Lisa Bricker (reining) each earned most outstanding performer honors in their disciplines. Hanna Olaussen, Ella Petak and Cori Cansdale also won their matches for the Aggies (3-1, 2-0) in horsemanship, while Devon Thomas and Kaitlyn Lovingfoss won in fences to give A&M a 7-3 lead at the break. Nicole Leonard and Thomas earned points in flat, and Taylor Masson, Emmy-Lu March and Marissa Harrell won in reining to close out the victory over Georgia (1-2, 0-2).

A&M will compete against Tennessee-Martin on Nov. 12 and Lynchburg on Nov. 13 at the McWherter Agricultural Pavilion in Martin, Tennessee.

