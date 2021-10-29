No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team defeats No. 2 Georgia in home SEC match

A&M’s Haley Redifer (fences), MacKenzie Chapman (horsemanship) and Lisa Bricker (reining) each earned most outstanding performer honors in their disciplines. Hanna Olaussen, Ella Petak and Cori Cansdale also won their matches for the Aggies (3-1, 2-0) in horsemanship, while Devon Thomas and Kaitlyn Lovingfoss won in fences to give A&M a 7-3 lead at the break. Nicole Leonard and Thomas earned points in flat, and Taylor Masson, Emmy-Lu March and Marissa Harrell won in reining to close out the victory over Georgia (1-2, 0-2).