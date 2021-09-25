 Skip to main content
No. 5 Aggie equestrian team beats South Dakota State to open season
BROOKINGS, S.D. — The fifth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team beat South Dakota State 11-8 on Saturday in the Aggies’ season opener at the DeHaan Equestrian Center.

Tied at 7, A&M’s Marissa Harrell, Emmy-Lu Marsh, Malena Lopez and Lisa Bricker won in reining to give A&M the victory. Marsh recorded the program’s first score of 78 in reining, breaking Maggie Gratny’s 77 set in 2007.

A&M’s Kaitlyn Lovingfoss and Haley Redifer won in fences. Hayley Riddle, MacKenzie Chapman and Ella Petak won in horsemanship with Cori Cansdale earning a tie. Lovingfoss and Rhian Murphy also won in flat.

