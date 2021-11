The fourth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will host No. 2 Auburn at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission is free. A&M (5-1, 2-0) is coming off a pair of victories last week in Martin, Tennessee, beating Tennessee-Martin 12-8 and Lynchburg 8-2 (jumping seat only). Auburn (4-1, 2-0) last competed on Oct. 29, beating South Carolina 11-8 in Southeastern Conference action in Auburn, Alabama.