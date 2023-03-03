The fourth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will host No. 6 Georgia (5-6, 2-3) at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Following the meet, A&M (7-4, 3-2) will honor its 12 seniors: Cori Cansdale, Riley Dosa, Alle Durkin, Ariana Gray, Haley Green, Malena Lopez, Emmy-Lu Marsh, Courtney Murphey, Alexis Robinson, Morgan Rosia, Reanna Santos and Madison Wanicka.