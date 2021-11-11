 Skip to main content
No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team to face UT-Martin, Lynchburg in Tennessee
The fourth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will face No. 10 Tennessee-Martin at 9 a.m. Friday and Lynchburg at 9 a.m. Saturday at the McWherter Agricultural Pavillion in Martin, Tennessee. A&M (3-1, 2-0 SEC) won its last two matches including a 13-6 victory over then-No. 2 Georgia on Oct. 29 at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. UT-Martin is 2-2 overall and 2-1 in Eastern College Athletic Conference play, while Lynchburg is 3-3 overall and 3-1 in ECAC action.

