The fourth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will play No. 1 SMU at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dallas Equestrian Center. A&M (8-4) is coming off a 12-8 victory over Georgia last Saturday, while SMU (9-1) beat Baylor 10-8 in its last match on March 2.
No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team to face No. 1 SMU in regular-season finale
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
