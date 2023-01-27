No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team cruises past South Dakota State 18-2 in spring opener

The fourth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team rolled past South Dakota State 18-2 on Friday to open its spring schedule at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

Maggie Nealon, Devan Thomas, Brooke Brombach and Devon Thomas won in flat, and Brombach, Haley Redifer, Alexa Leong and Devon Thomas won in fences to give the Aggies (5-3, 1-2 SEC) an 8-2 lead.

A&M then swept all 10 points in western with Emmy-Lu Marsh, Keesa Luers, Ariana Gray, Lisa Bricker and Lauren Hanson winning in reining and Ella Petak, Cori Cansdale, Alexis Robinson, Ellie Gerbrandt and Hanna Oluassen winning in horsemanship.

A&M will host No. 3 Auburn at 1 p.m. Feb. 4 in Southeastern Conference action.

Also Friday, former A&M rider Jennifer Jones (class of 2003) and current associate head coach Abby O’Mara earned National Collegiate Equestrian Association Distinguished Alumni awards. Jones earned her award for community engagement, while O’Mara was recognized for her work in the equine industry as a coach and trainer.