No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team beats No. 2 Auburn 10-6

A&M’s Kaitlyn Lovingfoss earned the most outstanding performer award for fences, and teammate Taylor Masson earned it for reining. A&M’s Haley Redifer, Brooke Brombach and Grace Boston also won their matches in fences, while Hanna Olaussen and Chapman also won in horsemanship. Caroline Dance won her match in flat for the Aggies, and Malena Lopez and Emmy-Lu Marsh won in reining.