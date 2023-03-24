BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The second-seeded Texas A&M equestrian team rallied to beat third-seeded Georgia 10-8 on Friday in the Southeastern Conference Championship semifinals at One Wood Farm.

Down 8-6 to begin reining, A&M got victories from Lisa Bricker, Lauren Hanson, Ariana Gray and Emmy Lu Marsh to sweep the discipline and earn the team win.

A&M’s Hanna Olaussen and Ella Petak also won in horsemanship. Brooke Brombach and Devon Thomas won in fences, and Maggie Nealon and Devan Thomas won in flat.

Bricker and Petak each earned most outstanding performer honors.

The Aggies (9-5) advance to face top-seeded Auburn (10-2) in the title match at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Auburn won the other semifinal 13-7 over South Carolina. The Tigers and Aggies split the season series with the home team winning each time: Auburn 10-6 on Nov. 11 in Auburn, Alabama, and A&M 13-5 on Feb. 4 in College Station. They met in the SEC championship match last year with Auburn winning 11-8.