No. 4 Texas A&M defeats UT-Martin in road match

MARTIN, Tenn. — The fourth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team beat Tennessee-Martin 12-8 on Friday at the McWherter Agricultural Pavilion.

Caroline Dance, Thomas, Kaitlyn Lovingfoss and Maggie Nealon won in flat to clinch the team victory, and Malena Lopez earned the Aggies’ last point in reining. Cansdale and Dance earned most outstanding performer honors. For Dance, it pushed her school record for MOPs to 12.

A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) will remain in Tennessee to face Lynchburg at 10 a.m. Saturday at the McWherter Agricultural Pavilion. UT-Martin fell to 2-3 overall.