No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team tops No. 8 Fresno State 11-8 for first win of season

FRESNO, Calif. — The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team beat No. 8 Fresno State 11-8 on Friday at the Student Horse Center.

A&M’s Devon Thomas, Rylee Shufelt, Devan Thomas and Brooke Brombach won in flat, while Emmy-Lu Marsh, Ariana Gray and Keesa Luers won in reining. Devon Thomas and Brombach won in fences, and Ellie Gerbrandt and Cori Cansdale won in horsemanship. Devon Thomas was named the most outstanding performer in fences, and Gerbrandt earned the honor in horsemanship.

The Aggies (1-1) will ride against UC Davis at 11 a.m. Saturday in Davis, California.

