The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will host No. 10 South Carolina in Southeastern Conference action at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Center. Admission is free.

A&M (2-1) won two matches in California last week, topping No. 9 Fresno State 11-8 and UC Davis 14-5. South Carolina (3-0) topped No. 8 Baylor 11-8 in its last match Sept. 29 in Blythewood, South Carolina.