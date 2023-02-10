The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will play No. 6 South Carolina at 9 a.m. Saturday at One Wood Farm in Blythewood, South Carolina. A&M (6-3, 2-2) is coming off a 13-5 victory over then-No. 3 Auburn 13-5 last week, while South Carolina (5-3, 1-3) lost at Georgia 14-6.