The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will play No. 6 South Carolina at 9 a.m. Saturday at One Wood Farm in Blythewood, South Carolina. A&M (6-3, 2-2) is coming off a 13-5 victory over then-No. 3 Auburn 13-5 last week, while South Carolina (5-3, 1-3) lost at Georgia 14-6.
No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team to face No. 6 South Carolina on Saturday
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M senior Alle Durkin was named the student of the month by the National Collegiate Equestrian Association. She is a three-time Sou…
The fourth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will host third-ranked Auburn at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission i…
The fourth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team had little trouble with No. 3 Auburn on Saturday, beating the Tigers 13-5 at the Hildebrand Eq…