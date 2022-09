The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will compete in a pair of matches in California on Friday and Saturday beginning at Fresno State.

The Aggies (0-1) will face No. 8 Fresno State at 1 p.m. Friday at the Student Horse Center in Fresno, California. A&M also will compete against UC Davis at 11 a.m. Saturday at the UC Davis Equestrian Center in Davis, California.

A&M lost its season opener last week against No. 3 TCU, falling in a 1,630.5-1,622.75 tiebreaker after tying 10-10.