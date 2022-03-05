 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team rallies to beat No. 7 SMU
DALLAS — The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team won fences and reining to rally past No. 7 SMU 11-8 on Saturday at the Dallas Equestrian Center.

Down 6-4 at the break, A&M junior Kaitlyn Lovingfoss, senior Grace Boston, sophomore Devon Thomas and freshman Brooke Brombach won in fences to push the Aggies (10-2) in front. Sophomore Keesa Luers, junior Emmy-Lu Marsh and senior Lisa Bricker then won in reining to finish off the victory.

Lovingfoss and Luers were each named most outstanding performers.

A&M senior Caroline Dance and Lovingfoss won in flat, and graduate MacKenzie Chapman and freshman Hanna Olaussen won in horsemanship.

SMU fell to 8-6 overall.

