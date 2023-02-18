BURLESON — The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team lost to No. 2 TCU 15-4 on Saturday at Bear Creek Farms. A&M’s Keesa Luers and Ariana Gray won in reining, and Maggie Nealon and Rylee Shufelt won in flat. Luers earned reining’s most outstanding performer honors.
No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team loses at No. 2 TCU 15-4
