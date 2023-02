BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team held off No. 6 South Carolina 11-8 on Saturday at One Wood Farm.

A&M’s winners included Brooke Brombach and Maggie Nealon in flat, Lauren Hanson, Lisa Bricker and Keesa Luers in reining, Alexa Leong, Haley Redifer and Rylee Shufelt in fences and Alexis Robinson, Cori Cansdale and Ellie Gerbrandt in horsemanship.

Shufelt and Cansdale each were named most outstanding performers.